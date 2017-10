Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS - CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ROLF CLASSON WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS WHEN HIS CURRENT TERM EXPIRES ON MARCH 6, 2018

* HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC - INTENDS TO APPOINT CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WILLIAM DEMPSEY TO ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD