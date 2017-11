BRIEF-HILL-ROM REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hill-rom Holdings Inc:

* HILL-ROM REPORTS STRONG FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q4 REVENUE $738 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $731.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77 TO $0.79 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 3 PERCENT

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.22 TO $4.30 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* ‍Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK REFLECTS UNFAVORABLE IMPACT FROM PRODUCT SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS OF ABOUT $0.03/SHARE RELATED TO HURRICANE MARIA​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.29, REVENUE VIEW $2.87 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍CORE REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 CORE REVENUE TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 3 PERCENT​