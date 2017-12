BRIEF-Hillenbrand Enters Second Amended Credit Agreement Among Co

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc:

* ON DEC 8, ENTERED SECOND AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMONG CO, WITH ITS SUBSIDIARY BORROWERS AND SUBSIDIARY GUARANTORS- SEC FILING

* CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE FOR BORROWING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $700 MILLION TO $900 MILLION

* MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXTENDED TO DECEMBER 8, 2022

* AMOUNT AVAILABLE FOR BORROWING UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT MAY BE EXPANDED BY ADDITIONAL $450 MILLION