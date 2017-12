Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc:

* - REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* - ‍COMPANY IS INTRODUCING FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS AND WILL REAFFIRM ITS 2018 GUIDANCE​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2020 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 2% TO 4% CAGR

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EPS DOUBLE DIGIT CAGR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: