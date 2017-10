Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

* Hilton Grand Vacations purchases Sunrise Lodge, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club

* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc - ‍acquisition expected to be accretive in 2017 to total adjusted EBITDA and EPS​

* Hilton Grand Vacations Inc - ‍transaction is anticipated to be funded by existing cash on HGV’s balance sheet​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: