BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide estimates calendar shifts weighed on U.S. RevPAR by about 70 bps in qtr
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide estimates calendar shifts weighed on U.S. RevPAR by about 70 bps in qtr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ excluding impact of holiday shifts and weather, overall revpar trends generally in line with expectations this quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ calendar shifts displaced business travel and group demand in the quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ system-wide, estimate revpar benefits from hurricanes harvey and irma largely offset major calendar shifts for quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ estimate the 2 major calendar shifts negatively weighed on u.s. Revpar by approximately 70 basis points in quarter - conf call

* Hilton worldwide says‍​ continue to expect full year 2017 revpar growth in the region to be in the mid- to high single digits for europe - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

