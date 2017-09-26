FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 上午10点15分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax Technologies announces disposal of investment

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Total proceeds from disposal are $32.00 million with a pre-tax gain of approximately $23.04 million​

* Himax Technologies Inc says has reached an agreement with a buyer to dispose of a direct investment made over 2007 to 2008

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Reached an agreement with a buyer to dispose of a direct investment made over 2007 to 2008​

* Himax Technologies Inc says gain after tax is estimated to be $20.74 million, representing a contribution of 12.0 cents gaap net income per diluted ads

* Himax Technologies Inc - ‍Proceeds from disposal will be used to partially fund this year’s “heavy capital expenditure”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

