FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q2 GAAP net loss 0.4 cents per diluted ADS​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 上午9点20分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q2 GAAP net loss 0.4 cents per diluted ADS​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax technologies, inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides third quarter 2017 guidance

* Q2 revenue $151.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $153.7 million

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.013 to $0.025

* Himax technologies inc - ‍q2 2017 GAAP net loss was $0.6 million, or 0.4 cents per diluted ADS​

* Pplans to kick-start phase II capital expansion beyond current $80 million budget much sooner than expected​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Himax technologies inc sees ‍q3 net revenue to increase 23.0% to 30.0% sequentially; sees q3 non GAAP EPS 3.0 to 4.2 cents per diluted ADS​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $178.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below