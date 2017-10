BRIEF-Hingham Institution for Savings reports Q3 earnings $2.97/shr

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hingham Institution For Savings

* Hingham Savings announces 8% increase in quarterly diluted earnings per share, 14.60% return on equity

* Quarterly earnings per share $2.97

* Hingham Institution for Savings - ‍ net income for quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $6.5 million compared to $5.9 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Hingham Institution For Savings - ‍book value per share increased from $72.35 at September 30, 2016, to $84.27 per share at September 30, 2017​

* Hingham Institution For Savings - qtrly ‍net interest income $16.1 million versus $14.84 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: