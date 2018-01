Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hingham Institution For Savings:

* HINGHAM SAVINGS ANNOUNCES 8% INCREASE IN ANNUAL DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, 14.73% RETURN ON EQUITY

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.06

* - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME, AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $16.2 MILLION VERSUS $15.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: