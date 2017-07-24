FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 天前
BRIEF-HNI Corp reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月24日

BRIEF-HNI Corp reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - HNI Corp

* HNI Corporation reports earnings for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76 to $0.86 excluding items

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 sales $514.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $516.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.35 to $2.55 excluding items

* Full year organic sales are expected to be up 2 to 5 percent

* Including impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, full year sales are expected to be down 2 percent to up 1 percent

* For Q3, organic sales are expected to be up 7 to 10 percent

* Including impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, q3 sales are expected to be down 1 percent to up 2 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

