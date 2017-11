Nov 1 (Reuters) - HOCHDORF HOLDING AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: HOCHDORF GROUP PRESS RELEASE: TAKEOVER OF ZIFRU AND SNAPZ

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE COMPLETED BY END OF OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)