FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Holdings: Main owner Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. buys 250,000
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 早上6点39分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Holdings: Main owner Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. buys 250,000

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd

* ‍Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. (“LHC”), a primary insider of Höegh Lng, purchased 250,000 common shares in company on 21 November 2017 for a price of nok 63.375 per share

* Following the above transaction, Leif Höegh & Co. Ltd., which is indirectly controlled by Leif O. Høegh and by family trusts under which Morten W. Høegh is a primary beneficiary, holds a total of 32,479,953 shares, representing 42.0 pct of the shares in the Company and 311,591 common units in Höegh LNG Partners LP (“HMLP”)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below