BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners announces proposed tack-on offering of senior notes
2017年9月19日 / 中午11点44分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners announces proposed tack-on offering of senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp

* Holly Energy Partners Lp announces proposed tack-on offering of senior notes

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - ‍co, wholly owned subsidiary intend to offer an additional $100 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024​

* Holly Energy Partners-notes offered are an additional issuance of co’s outstanding 6% senior notes due 2024, issued on July 19, 2016​

* Holly Energy Partners - ‍like existing notes, notes will initially be unconditionally guaranteed on senior unsecured basis by existing domestic units

* Holly Energy - co, unit intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness under revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

