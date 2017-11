BRIEF-Holly energy partners L.P. reports Q3 revenue $110.4 million

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp

* Holly energy partners, L.P. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $110.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.5 million

* Holly energy partners LP - ‍net income attributable to HEP for Q3 was $0.66 per basic and diluted limited partner unit​

* Holly Energy Partners LP - ‍expect to complete our previously announced acquisition of remaining interests in SLC and frontier pipelines, very shortly​