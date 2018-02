Feb 20 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp:

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $129.2 MILLION

* SAYS QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ EARNINGS PER UNIT – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.96‍​

* REVENUES FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017, HAS RECOGNITION OF $6.2 MILLION OF PRIOR SHORTFALLS BILLED TO SHIPPERS IN 2016 AND 2017