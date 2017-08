Aug 1 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp

* Reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $109.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.2 million

* Holly Energy Partners LP - ‍net income attributable to HEP for Q2 was $0.36 per basic and diluted limited partner unit​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S