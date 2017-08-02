FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HollyFrontier Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items
2017年8月2日

BRIEF-HollyFrontier Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* HollyFrontier Corporation reports quarterly results and announces regular cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HollyFrontier Corp - for current quarter, production levels averaged approximately 483,000 barrels per day and crude oil charges averaged 467,000 bpd

* HollyFrontier Corp - Q2 sales and other revenue $ ‍3.46 billion versus $2.71 billion

* HollyFrontier Corp - HollyFrontier also announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share

* HollyFrontier Corp - ‍special items for Q2 of 2016 included pre-tax goodwill and asset impairment charges of $654.1 million​

* Q2 revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

