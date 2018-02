BRIEF-HollyFrontier Reports Quarterly EPS Of $2.92

Feb 21 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* REPORTS QUARTERLY NET INCOME

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.92

* QTRLY SALES AND OTHER REVENUE $3.99 BILLION VERSUS $2.96 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83, REVENUE VIEW $3.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 RESULTS REFLECT SPECIAL ITEMS THAT COLLECTIVELY INCREASED NET INCOME BY A TOTAL OF $396.5 MILLION

* HOLLYFRONTIER - “SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENT FOR Q4 REFLECTS BOTH BETTER REFINERY OPERATIONS AND IMPROVED MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT”

* FOR CURRENT QUARTER, CRUDE OIL CHARGES AVERAGED 461,110 BARRELS PER DAY COMPARED TO 432,070 BPD FOR Q4 OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: