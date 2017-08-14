BRIEF-Hollysys Automation Technologies Q4 revenue fell 6.6 percent

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :

* Hollysys Automation Technologies reports unaudited financial results for the fiscal year and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q4 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $138 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $500 million to $530 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.36

* Sees 2018 non-GAAP net income in the range of $100 million to $110 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $528.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: