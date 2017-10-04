BRIEF-Hologic enters into amended and restated five-year secured credit agreement

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* Hologic enters into amended and restated five-year secured credit agreement

* Initial proceeds from new $1.5 billion term loan and $1.5 billion revolving credit line used to refinance senior secured debt

* Funds also expected to contribute to retirement of remaining convertible notes

* New loan facilities mature on October 3, 2022, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances

* Borrowings initially bear interest at an annual rate of libor + 1.50%, and may change based on Hologic’s leverage ratio

* In connection with refinancing, Hologic terminated its previous $1 billion revolving credit facility