FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Hologic says holders of 2 % convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 下午5点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Hologic says holders of 2 % convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc

* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2042 are eligible to convert

* Hologic inc - conversion right triggered because closing price of co's stock exceeded about $40.53, which is 130% of conversion price for notes

* Hologic-Current conversion rate for notes is 32.07698 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount outstanding, which is equivalent to about $31.18/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below