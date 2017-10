Oct 19 (Reuters) - Home BancShares Inc:

* HOME BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HOME BANCSHARES INC - “‍COMPANY‘S Q3 EARNINGS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IRMA”​

* HOME BANCSHARES - ‍BASED ON INITIAL ASSESSMENTS OF POTENTIAL CREDIT IMPACT AND DAMAGE, CO HAS ACCRUED $33.4 MILLION OF PRE-TAX HURRICANE EXPENSES IN QUARTER​

* HOME BANCSHARES INC - QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME $106.8 MILLION VERSUS $103.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: