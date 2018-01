Jan 8 (Reuters) - Home Bancshares Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍PERFORMED A PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS TO DETERMINE IMPACT OF REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET OF APPROXIMATELY $113.5 MILLION​

* HOME BANCSHARES SEES NEGATIVE IMPACT TO Q4 EARNINGS OF ABOUT $0.22/SHARE FROM DTA REVALUATION

* HOME BANCSHARES - FALL IN FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT CO'S Q4 2017 RESULTS