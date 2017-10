BRIEF-Home Capital appoints Edward Karthaus as Executive VP, Residential Lending Sales

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces executive leadership changes

* Company does not intend to fill Chief Operating Officer position​

* Edward Karthaus will be joining Home Capital as Executive Vice President, Residential Lending Sales on October 10​

* Pino Decina, Executive Vice President, Residential Lending has departed from his roles​

* Chris Whyte, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer has departed from his roles

* ‍Chris Whyte, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, has departed from co