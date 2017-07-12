FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital appoints Yousry Bissada CEO
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月12日 / 中午11点41分 / 24 天前

BRIEF-Home Capital appoints Yousry Bissada CEO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc-

* Home Capital appoints Yousry Bissada as president and CEO

* Says Mr Bissada appointed to the board

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍one of bissada's first responsibilities will be to complete company's search for a new chief financial officer​

* Home Capital - Bissada will be appointed to board of directors of home capital and its subsidiaries effective with his appointment as president and ceo

* Home Capital-‍appointed Yousry Bissada as president and ceo of company and its subsidiaries, home trust company and home bank, effective august 3​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍since 2011, bissada has been president and CEO of Kanetix Ltd​

* Home Capital - ‍board appointed Yousry Bissada as president and CEO of company and its subsidiaries, Home Trust Company and Home Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

