BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 20 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc-

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $‍1.14​ billion as of june 19 versus $1.10 billion as of june 16

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,013.3 million as of june 19 versus $12,032.2 million as of june 16

* Home Capital Group Inc - gics in a cashable position $143 million as of june 19 versus $141 million as of june 16

* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account $‍112.3​ million as of june 19 versus $98.5 million as of june 16

* Says ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​