BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital-‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at about $1.23 billion as of june 22, 2017 ​

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 22 versus $141 million as of june 21

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of june 22, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc says ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home Capital Group Inc - total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,038.7 million as of june 22 versus $12,025.7 million as of june 21