BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at about $1.06 billion​, as of june 9

* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,094.7 million as on june 9 versus $12,110.6 million as of june 8

* GICS in a cashable position $140 million as of june 9 versus $140 million as of june 8

* HISA deposit balances $105.0 million as of june 9 versus $105.5 million as of june 8