Jan 17 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* HOME CAPITAL GROUP COMMENTS ON STATEMENT OF CLAIM

* HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC - CLAIM IS BASED ON ALLEGATIONS OF MISREPRESENTATIONS AND OPPRESSIVE CONDUCT AND SEEKS $4 MILLION IN DAMAGES

* HOME CAPITAL - ‍RECEIVED STATEMENT OF CLAIM ISSUED BY MARC COHODES, WHO OPTED OUT OF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT OF SECURITIES CLASS ACTION IN 2017 WITH CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)