1 个月前
BRIEF-Home Capital says top notch list of candidates to be CEO
2017年6月29日 / 下午3点12分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Home Capital says top notch list of candidates to be CEO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'

* Home capital chair says expects final approval of regulatory settlement in august

* Home capital chair says buffet brand brings instant credibility for depositors, to enable steady funding going forward

* Home capital director hibben says encouraged by increased deposit inflows since buffett financing announced

* Home capital director hibben says "too early to declare victory" in pursuit of home capital's recovery

* Home capital interim cfo says doesn't expect restoration of dividends in next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

