FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Home Capital to sell about $252 mln of residential mortgages​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点52分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Home Capital to sell about $252 mln of residential mortgages​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces closing of new C$2 billion credit facility and agreement to sell approximately $252 million of residential mortgages

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍entered into an agreement with a third party for sale of approximately $252 million of residential mortgages​

* Home Capital Group Inc - "we expect enough liquidity to completely pay down credit line over coming months"

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍sale of approximately $252 million of residential mortgages is expected to close and fund on June 30, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - new credit agreement replaces, and is on substantially same terms as, C$2 billion loan facility made as of May 1, 2017

* Home Capital-‍does not currently intend to draw further on new credit, except to extent that alternative sources of liquidity on better terms are unavailable

* Home Capital-expects to have enough liquidity over coming months to repay amounts outstanding under new credit agreement through other sources of funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below