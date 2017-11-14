FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 下午4点01分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Home Depot CFO- Don't see housing market slowdown in 2018, 2019 and 2020

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc

* On conf call - online sales rose about 19 percent in q3, now representing about 6.2% of total sales

* Lumber, appliances, electrical, indoor garden and tools had double digit comp sales in Q3, building materials and flooring above company’s average comp

* Several stores, particularly in areas like Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. Croix, were forced to remain closed for an extended period

* Q3 big-ticket sales - transactions over $900- which represent about 22% of our U.S. Sales, were up 12.1%

* Q3 increase in big-ticket sales was driven by strength in appliances, vinyl plank floorings and several pro heavy categories

* Q3 sales to professional customers grew double-digits, pro-heavy categories such as lumber, wire, insulation, had double-digit growth

* CFO- “macro environment remains supportive, and we believe housing is a tailwind for our business”

* CFO- “as we think about housing broadly and fears of slowdown, we don’t see that for 2018, 2019 and 2020” Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

