BRIEF-Home Depot says Q3 earnings per share $1.84
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 上午11点11分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Home Depot says Q3 earnings per share $1.84

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc-

* The Home Depot announces third quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.84

* Q3 sales $25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $24.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 6.3 percent

* Home Depot Inc - ‍comparable store sales for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were positive 7.9 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍estimates that hurricane-related sales positively impacted comparable store sales growth by approximately $282 million in fiscal Q3​

* Qtrly ‍comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 7.7 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍in fiscal Q3, company also incurred approximately $104 million of hurricane-related expense​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍as a result of hurricanes, company’s operating profit was negatively impacted by approximately $51 million in fiscal Q3​

* Home Depot-‍raised EPS growth guidance for FY 2017 & now expects earnings-per-share growth of approximately 14.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.36​

* FY earnings per share view $7.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Depot Inc - ‍sees FY 2017 comp sales will be up approximately 6.5 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance includes impact of $8 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

