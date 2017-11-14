BRIEF-Home Depot says Q3 earnings per share $1.84

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc-

* The Home Depot announces third quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.84

* Q3 sales $25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $24.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 6.3 percent

* Home Depot Inc - ‍comparable store sales for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were positive 7.9 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍estimates that hurricane-related sales positively impacted comparable store sales growth by approximately $282 million in fiscal Q3​

* Qtrly ‍comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 7.7 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍in fiscal Q3, company also incurred approximately $104 million of hurricane-related expense​

* Home Depot Inc - ‍as a result of hurricanes, company’s operating profit was negatively impacted by approximately $51 million in fiscal Q3​

* Home Depot-‍raised EPS growth guidance for FY 2017 & now expects earnings-per-share growth of approximately 14.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.36​

* FY earnings per share view $7.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Depot Inc - ‍sees FY 2017 comp sales will be up approximately 6.5 percent​

* Home Depot Inc - diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance includes impact of $8 billion of share repurchases for fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: