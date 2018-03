March 1 (Reuters) - Homestreet Inc:

* HOMESTREET DISCLOSES THAT NOTICE OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS AND PROPOSALS FROM BLUE LION CAPITAL IS INVALID

* HOMESTREET INC - BLUE LION DELIVERED ITS NOTICE TO COMPANY THE DAY BEFORE DEADLINE FOR SUCH NOTICES

* HOMESTREET INC - BLUE LION NO LONGER HAS RIGHT TO BRING ANY PROPOSALS FOR CONSIDERATION OR NOMINATE ANY CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD