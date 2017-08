Aug 3 (Reuters) - HomeTown Bankshares Corp:

* HomeTown Bankshares reports strong growth on increased earnings for second quarter

* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $6.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Net interest income in Q2 2017 increased $415,000 or 10.5% to $4.4 million from Q2 of 2016