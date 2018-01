BRIEF-Honeywell Seeing Greater Level Of Bullishness From Customers Due To New Tax Law - Conf Call

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL CFO SAYS THERE‘S SLIGHT RISK THAT VOLUMES PUSH OUT DEPENDING ON GOVERNMENT. SHUTDOWNS, BUT NOT ANTICIPATING ANY “SIGNIFICANT” ADVERSE IMPACTS - CONF CALL

* HONEYWELL SAYS EXPECTS TO REPATRIATE ABOUT $7 BILLION OF CURRENT FUNDS WITHIN TWO YEARS - CONF CALL‍​

* HONEYWELL SEES Q1 SALES $9.9 BILLION - $10.1 BILLION - CONF CALL‍​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $10.02 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HONEYWELL SEES Q1 EPS $1.87-$1.93 - CONF CALL‍​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HONEYWELL SAYS MOBILITY OF CASH ALLOWS CO TO PAY COMPETITIVE DIVIDEND AND AGGRESSIVELY SEEK OUT M&A, PARTICULARLY IN THE U.S.

* HONEYWELL SAYS ITS PREFERENCE IS FOR “ATTRACTIVE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS”

* HONEYWELL SAYS SEEING GREATER LEVEL OF BULLISHNESS ON PART OF ITS CUSTOMERS DUE TO NEW TAX LAW; SAYS EXPECTS SOME LEVEL OF INVESTMENT (FROM CUSTOMERS) TO ACCELERATE

* HONEYWELL CEO SAYS NEW TAX LAW SHOULD HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON OVERALL DEMAND FROM BUSINESS JET CUSTOMERS - CONF CALL

* HONEYWELL CEO ANTICIPATES SOME UPTICK IN DEMAND FROM BUSINESS JET CUSTOMERS IN 2H 2018, AND STRONGER ENVIRONMENT IN 2019 - CONF CALL Further company coverage: