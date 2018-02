Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

* SAYS IT GENERATES REVENUES OF HK$5.1 BILLION ($651.93 million) FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON SEPT 30, UP 8 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS THE PARK WELCOMED 6.2 MILLION GUESTS IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, UP 3 PERCENT FROM YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT BRINGS ABOUT HK$8.3 BILLION OF VALUE ADDED TO HONG KONG, EQUIVALENT TO AROUND 0.33 PERCENT OF THE CITY‘S OVERALL GDP Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8229 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)