Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hooper Holmes Inc

* Hooper Holmes announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Hooper Holmes Inc - ‍Reaffirms guidance for Q2 - Q4 2017​

* Hooper Holmes Inc - Qtrly loss per share $‍0.27​

* Hooper Holmes Inc - ‍On track to achieve $7 million in annualized synergy savings, and we project over $5 million in adjusted EBITDA for full year 2018​

* Hooper Holmes Inc - Qtrly ‍revenues $8.9 million versus $7.6 million