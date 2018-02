Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hopfed Bancorp Inc:

* HOPFED BANCORP SAYS BOARD FORMED SPECIAL LITIGATION COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CEO JOHN PECK AS DETAILED IN A MAY 1 LETTER

* HOPFED BANCORP - SPECIAL COMMITTEE CONCLUDED THAT FACTS DID NOT WARRANT CO INSTITUTING LAWSUIT FOR BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTIES AGAINST PECK