BRIEF-Horace Mann reports Q3 earnings $0.64/shr

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp
* Horace Mann reports third quarter 2017 net income of $0.64 per share and operating EPS of $0.69
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horace Mann Educators Corp qtrly total revenues $289.8 million versus $291.3 million
* Horace Mann Educators Corp says catastrophe activity in Q3 of 2017 totaled $8.6 million pretax compared to $8.4 million pretax in prior year period.
* Horace Mann Educators- in the quarter losses related to Hurricane Harvey were $5 million pretax and losses related to Hurricane Irma were $2.5 million pretax