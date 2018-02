Feb 6 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp:

* HORACE MANN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 NET INCOME OF $3.00 PER SHARE AND CORE EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE*

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00

* SEES FY 2018 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10 TO $2.30

* HORACE MANN EDUCATORS - ‍ONE-TIME FAVORABLE TAX BENEFIT OF $99.0 MILLION, OR $2.37 PER DILUTED SHARE DUE TO PASSAGE OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 IN Q4​