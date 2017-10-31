FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Horizon Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 上午10点52分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Horizon Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global reports financial results for third quarter 2017 and reaffirms full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.50 to $0.60

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global Corp - qtrly ‍net sales increased from $151.7 million to $240.1 million, up 58.3%​

* Horizon Global Corp - sees ‍FY 2017 revenue growth of 38 percent to 41 percent​

* Q3 revenue view $228.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $873.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global Corp - ‍for full-year 2017, company expects operating cash flow between $40.0 million and $50.0 million​

* Horizon Global Corp - sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS between $1.04 and $1.14​

* Horizon Global - ‍“as we look toward 2018, we believe momentum from our revenue and margin initiatives supports double-digit earnings per share growth”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below