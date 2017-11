Nov 1 (Reuters) - Horizon North Logistics Inc:

* Horizon North Logistics Inc. Announces results for the quarter ended september 30, 2017

* Horizon North Logistics Inc qtrly revenue $79.3 million versus $60.1 million ‍​

* Horizon North Logistics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04