BRIEF-Horizon Pharma PLC Announces Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.29

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.15 BILLION TO $1.18 BILLION

* Q4 SALES $274.2 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $370 MILLION TO $395 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22, REVENUE VIEW $264.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HORIZON PHARMA SAYS Q4 NET SALES DRIVEN BY CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH FROM CO‘S ORPHAN & RHEUMATOLOGY BUSINESS UNITS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)