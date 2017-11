Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hormel Foods Corp:

* Hormel Foods announces 52nd consecutive increase to annual dividend

* Hormel Foods Corp - ‍annual dividend on common stock of Corporation was raised to $0.75 per share from $0.68 per share​

* Hormel Foods Corp - ‍board of directors authorized first quarterly dividend of eighteen and three fourths cents a share to be paid on Feb. 15, 2018​