FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore reports Q3 loss per share of $0.51
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上10点04分 / 更新于 8 小时前

BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore reports Q3 loss per share of $0.51

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc

* Hornbeck offshore announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $53.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $40.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Company currently has 43 OSVS stacked and expects to have a total of 45 OSVS stacked by end of 4Q 2017​

* ‍Based on projected MPSV in-service dates, expects to own eight and ten MPSVS as of DEC 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively​

* ‍Sees maintenance CAPEXs for fleet of vessels of about $10.5 million and $16.1 million for fiscal yrs 2017 and 2018, respectively​

* Projects that, cash from operations, others to be sufficient to fund operations and commitments through at least Dec 31, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below