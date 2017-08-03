BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc:

* Hortonworks reports second quarter 2017 revenue of $61.8 million, up 42 percent year over year

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍for Q3 of 2017 total GAAP revenue of $63.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for full year 2017 total GAAP revenue of $247.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 OF 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 of 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 43 percent and negative 39 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 47 percent and negative 42 percent​