FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点26分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc:

* Hortonworks reports second quarter 2017 revenue of $61.8 million, up 42 percent year over year

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍for Q3 of 2017 total GAAP revenue of $63.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for full year 2017 total GAAP revenue of $247.0 million​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 OF 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍ for Q3 of 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 43 percent and negative 39 percent​

* Hortonworks Inc sees ‍FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 47 percent and negative 42 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below