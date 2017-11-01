FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts posts Q3 adjusted FFO $0.33​/shr
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点39分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts posts Q3 adjusted FFO $0.33​/shr

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc reports third quarter results

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - ‍REVPAR for Q3 matched its expectations despite unexpected impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma​

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc says “‍anticipates a rebound in Q4 operations​”

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc qtrly ‍NAREIT FFO and adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.33​

* Host Hotels & Resorts ‍change In qtrly total comparable hotel REVPAR​, on a constant $ basis, down 1.8 percent

* Host Hotels & Resorts - sees FY total comparable hotel REVPAR in constant US$ to be up 1.15 pct to up 1.35 pct ‍​

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc sees ‍2017 NAREIT FFO per diluted share $1.65 to $1.66​

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc - sees FY adjusted FFO per share to be $1.65 to $1.67‍​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Host Hotels & Resorts -‍ for 2017, co expects to invest $270 million to $300 million in renewal & replacement capex, including spends related to hurricane damage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

