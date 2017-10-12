FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces CEO retirement
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 晚上8点44分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces CEO retirement

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc

* Hostess Brands Inc. announces chief executive officer retirement

* Says CEO and president Bill Toler to retire

* Hostess Brands Inc - ‍ Bill Toler will remain on company’s board of directors​

* Hostess Brands- ‍bill Toler has informed co that he plans to retire as president and CEO, effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if replacement is appointed​

* Hostess Brands Inc - board has created a subcommittee of board to identify candidates to fill president and chief executive officer position​

* Hostess Brands Inc - ‍during transition period to a new chief executive officer, Dean Metropoulos will expand his duties as executive chairman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below