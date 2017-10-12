BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces CEO retirement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc
* Hostess Brands Inc. announces chief executive officer retirement
* Says CEO and president Bill Toler to retire
* Hostess Brands Inc - Bill Toler will remain on company’s board of directors
* Hostess Brands- bill Toler has informed co that he plans to retire as president and CEO, effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if replacement is appointed
* Hostess Brands Inc - board has created a subcommittee of board to identify candidates to fill president and chief executive officer position
* Hostess Brands Inc - during transition period to a new chief executive officer, Dean Metropoulos will expand his duties as executive chairman